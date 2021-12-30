Partial settlement in fatal shooting by Kansas City police

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Court gavel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a partial settlement in the death of a Kansas City man who was shot by police officers in June 2018.

The parents of 34-year-old Robert White contend in the lawsuit that White was unarmed when he was shot 17 times as he was being used as a “human shield” by another man, who was also shot to death.

The partial settlement involves The Downtown Council of Kansas City and the area’s community improvement district. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

The lawsuit continues against the officers involved, a private security company, and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News