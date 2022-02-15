Parts of St. Louis area see economic boom, while others struggle during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – In certain respects, the St. Louis area has been “a tale two pandemics” with very different responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

FOX 2 examined economic statistics over the past two years. They show St. Louis City and County, each with prolonged business lockdowns and mask mandates, paid an economic price early on while neighboring St. Charles and Jefferson counties got a boost.

JBloom, a custom jewelry business in St. Charles County, is a prime example. Business is booming, according to Bret and Jen Bonacorsi, who own and operate JBloom.

It likely couldn’t have happened in St. Louis City or County, they said, where there were extended lockdowns on businesses deemed “non-essential” in 2020. JBloom has been more essential than ever for its 30 or so employees since the pandemic began.

“Any time you shut down for a period of time makes it harder to get started again,” said Bret Bonacorsi, Jen’s husband. “We may have slowed down because of the pandemic but we were still able to keep that momentum going. Staying open definitely helped us continue to grow after that.”

The company transitioned from mostly at-home jewelry parties to mostly online, direct shipping. Sales multiplied at a dizzying pace, according to the Bonacorsis. After an initial downturn when the pandemic hit, business grew 60% for the rest of 2020, then another 59% in 2021. Things grew so much, so fast, they had to get a bigger building: a former Gold’s Gym in St. Peters.

“For us to tell them what was essential and what wasn’t, to tell them that going to church on Sunday is or isn’t essential, is just not the role I see for government,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

Jefferson County joined St. Charles County in stopping prolonged lockdowns and mask mandates.

Taxable sales records from the Missouri Department of Revenue show that doing so was good for business.

People from St. Louis City and County began heading to the neighboring counties to dine out and shop, Ehlmann said.

The records show that in 2020, taxable sales rose 5% in St. Charles County and 7.5% in Jefferson County. They fell by a whopping 24% in the City of St. Louis and by 7.5% in St. Louis County.

“(People) started finding their favorite restaurants in Jefferson County, in St. Charles County … got used to doing it that way,” said St. Louis County Councilmember Mark Harder.

Dr. Jerome Katz, the Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship for the Chaifetz School of Business at St. Louis University, said the gains were obvious but limited.

“The current levels probably will not be sustained as St. Louis City and County ‘open up,’” he said. “A lot of the people who did go to St. Charles will probably start using resources closer to home.”

Still, developments like the Streets of St. Charles District have filled with new shops, restaurants, and people.

Katie Thomas and her sister-in-law, Tasia Thomas, met there for lunch recently. Katie works in the City of St. Louis. Tasia lives in Bridgeton in St. Louis County. They now prefer St. Charles County over St. Louis City and County.

“It’s definitely day and night with the mask mandate,” Katie said.

“Guidelines are more relaxed here. They give people more of a choice,” Tasia said.

“We had fewer hospitalizations and we had fewer deaths. In hindsight, it looks like a good decision,” Ehlmann said.

People used to look to St. Charles County for good schools and safe neighborhoods, he added.

“Maybe we’ve got a third reason now. Government trusts them more to do the right thing; less regulation, less Big Brother. If that’s the case, I’m tickled to death,” he said.

“We’ve just got to instill confidence in our economy in St. Louis County going forward that we’re not going to go through these draconian methods to fight a virus,” Harder said.

St. Louis City and County did rebound with significant taxable sales growth 2021, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

St. Louis County also saw major job growth, according to spokesman Doug Moore. St. Louis County accounted for 20.6% of the new jobs added in Missouri between 2Q 2020 and 2Q 2021. St. Louis County added 44,899 jobs and Missouri added 218,277 jobs between 2Q 2020 and 2Q 2021.

The StL Partnership (a City-County economic development partnership) announced projects totaling $135.4 million in investment, bringing 2,168 new jobs and 446 retained jobs to St. Louis. Significant projects include:

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) opened a new service center to provide technology and operation services to federal government clients. The new center, which was an $18.2 million investment is located in Town & Country and will bring 1,400 new jobs to St. Louis.

EDGE@BRDG and EDGE@WEST is a $78 million investment into two new separate state of the art office/tech/laboratory buildings located in 39 North in Creve Coeur. EDGE@BRDG is home to Benson Hill who will retain 85 jobs and create 300 new jobs.

Engineered Tax Solutions made a $2.25 million investment in a new building in Olivette. They will be retaining 16 jobs and creating 16 new jobs.

Gateway Studios, a state-of-the-art production services company, invested $111 million in the development of a brand-new complex for the entertainment industry. The new buildings will be located in Chesterfield and will bring over 100 new jobs to St. Louis.

Grey Eagle invested $21.4 million to expand its business in Fenton. They will retain 225 jobs.

MSI, a supplier of premium surfaces featuring quartz, porcelain, natural stone, mosaics, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank surfaces is now located in Maryland Heights. They created 18 new jobs and made a $3 million investment in their business.

Nuso, located in a severely distressed census tract within University City, expects to create 68 new jobs and retain 48.

Nomax, a specialty pharmaceutical company located in south St. Louis County has invested $11.5 million in their company and created 20 new jobs.

Optimas Solutions, in Overland, is investing over $928,000 in their building and creating 20 new jobs.

Patheon Biologics will invest $86 million in their Berkley location and create 169 new jobs, while retaining 669 Jobs.

R & S Machining, an aerospace component manufacturer is making a $13.5 million investment in expanding its operations in south St. Louis County, retaining 48 jobs and creating

60 new jobs.

St. Louis County distributed $23 million in CARES Act funds to help businesses reopen or stay open, Moore said.