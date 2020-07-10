Passenger stabbed at St. Louis Airport while waiting for ride

ST. LOUIS – An arriving passenger at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport was stabbed Thursday night. The victim was waiting to be picked up outside entrance 5 when he was attacked.

Fox 2 News reporter Elliott Davis was inside shooting a Facebook Live on an unrelated topic when it happened. Elliott shot video of the suspect running right by him, followed by the victim’s boss, who yelled, “He stabbed my friend!”

Elliott called 911.

The victim, a co-worker, and the boss had just arrived in St. Louis from a business trip to San Antonio. The boss said he went to the garage to retrieve the car and then pick up his two co-workers. When he pulled up, the one man had been stabbed and the suspect ran inside the terminal.

Police were checking out surveillance video.

Elliott talked to the victim before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“(The victim) said he didn’t know the guy he’d never seen him before. He looked like he was in pain; he was standing, leaning against something,” Elliott said. “The victim was able to talk. He was angry because you don’t expect when you come to an airport you’ll be stabbed for no reason.”

The victim’s boss said the knife wound was not life-threatening. Police said they know who the suspect is and are looking for him. St. Louis County police are assisting with the investigation.