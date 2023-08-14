ST. LOUIS — Early on Monday morning in north St. Louis, a ride-share driver had his vehicle stolen.

A ride-share driver picked up three men and drove them two miles to their destination in the 3400 block of Klein at around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Two of the passengers then flashed their handguns, pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and took his key fob out of his pocket. They drove off in his silver 2019 Acura MDX.

The suspects are not in police custody. The police did not give a detailed description of the suspects. Please call the police if you see the stolen Acura.