CREVE COEUR, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a suspect chased and shot a passing driver overnight in Creve Coeur.

The incident unfolded around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 12300 block of Olive Boulevard near Interstate 270.

Investigators say the victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey roads in Maryland Heights when he noticed two vehicles stopped in the middle of the road. The victim navigated around the stopped vehicles, one which followed him as he entered onto I-270.

The victim told police that the stopped vehicle had chased him, so he sped up and exited onto Olive Boulevard in an attempt to elude it. While heading westbound on Olive Boulevard, the accused chaser caught up to the victim and fired several gunshots. One of the gunshots struck the victim.

The driver in the accused vehicle traveled away, then the shooting victim drove himself to a hospital. The victim’s injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

It’s unclear if any other confrontations led up to the shooting, or if the accused shooter and victim were known to each other.

The Creve Coeur Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information on the crime, contact the department at 314-737-4600.