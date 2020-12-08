Pastoral teams offer spiritual support as COVID deaths rise

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports a recent surge in deaths involving patients who have tested positive for COVID.

“Every day we’re seeing the virus kill approximately 20 patients who have been hospitalized,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force. “That is 20 people a day who won’t be coming back home to their loved ones.”

In addition to the loss felt by families, Garza said health care workers are also feeling the effects.

“They’re telling me they sometimes feel hopeless when they see a patient take a turn for the worse,” he said.

Garza said the number of deaths is even taking a toll on those involved with pastoral care. They provide spiritual support for families and health care workers.

“It’s taxing on them because of all the conservations they have been having with families in discussing end of life care over and over again,” Garza said.

“It can be overwhelming when you have folks that just aren’t getting better,” said Chance Beeler, manager of pastoral care for SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals in Lake St. Louis, St. Charles, and Wentzville.

He said spiritual support can help guide families and health care workers through difficult times. Beeler said a phrase used by the founders of the Sisters of Mercy continues to be used today.

“We are charged to continue courageously,” Beeler said. “Never has that been a more powerful statement.”

Garza continues to stress the best way to save lives is to take precautions.

“When more people wear masks, stay at home, and keep at least six feet of distance, the virus starts to lose ground,” he said. “That’s when we start to save lives.”