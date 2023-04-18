ST. LOUIS — Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will play the Stifel Theatre this summer. The show is on Wednesday, August, 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21, 2023 through Ticketmaster. They range in price from $26 to $126.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are a legendary music duo. Together, they have created some of the most iconic rock hits of the 80s and continue to tour and perform to this day.

Benatar is a four-time Grammy Award-winning singer known for rock anthems like “Hit Me with Your Best Shot” and “Love Is a Battlefield.” Giraldo is known for his exceptional guitar skills. He has been a part of Benatar’s sound since the early days of her career.