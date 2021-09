TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 07: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup after the 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on July 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former St. Louis Blues player and hometown hero Pat Maroon will visit his alma mater. He will take the Stanley Cup to Oakville High today for a pep rally on the school’s football field.

Maroon is one of eleven new alumni hall of fame inductees next month. He gets his plaque today.

Maroon is a three-time Stanely Cup winner, winning in three consecutive seasons with the Blues in 2019 and the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.