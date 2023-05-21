ELLISVILLE, Mo. – The historic Pathfinder Church is giving back directly to those in need here at home, divvying up $40,000 to be distributed among three local organizations.

Each church member had a say in where their charitable donation should go. Three local organizations—Hilltop, the St. Louis Area Foodbank, and the Adult and Teen Challenge St. Louis—were named recipients of the Light of St. Louis Award.

“There are a lot of great nonprofits here in St. Louis, but these are three that we have good relationships with, who we have seen their work and how it’s been a true part of our community, so we want to come alongside them, help with their mission as well,” said Annmarie Wallis, board member at Pathfinder.

Regardless of the number of votes cast by church members, each of the three nonprofits will receive a minimum of $5,000 to help the most vulnerable.

“Our region’s got some struggles, but there’s also so much good that’s happening through these organizations,” Pastor Dion Garrett, Pathfinder Church, said. “So, for us to shed light on the good work that is happening is so rewarding.”