Patients moved into new SLU Hospital ahead of Tuesday’s grand opening

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University Hospital officially opened its brand-new facility Monday. Patients were moved to the new building over the weekend.

But the new state-of-the-art facility SSM Saint Louis University Hospital has the mind and body as part of the hospital’s design.

“It’s amazing. We have state-of-the-art technology from top to bottom. You can probably see behind me, it looks like a hotel,” said Jennifer Garnica, SLU Hospital’s administrative director of nursing operations.

Visitors and staff will find art on every level by local St. Louis artists and a college campus or CORTEX district feel to the design of the new hospital.

“Part of our vision when we started this project was really building an environment that was healing,” Garnica said. “A lot of natural light and bringing green space in and figuring out how to incorporate art in the environment and just that whole concept of holistic care and I think the building shows that.”

Sunday it took about 10 hours to move more than 250 patients safely into this new facility.

More than 400 clinicians participated in designing the spaces in which they care for patients. The attention to detail can be seen on the modern-looking structure.

The chapel has a glass wall designed by Emil Frei & Associates.

“So, a lot of the artwork and design in our building is really mimicked around St. Louis landmarks like Tower Grove Park, the Tiffany neighborhood, the Shaw neighborhood,” Garnica said. “So, there’s many elements throughout the building that mimic those color schemes.”

As Monday afternoon, patients and staffers are settling into the first 24 hours of operations. On Tuesday afternoon, they will hold their official grand opening of the new St. Louis University Hospital.