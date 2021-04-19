Patrick Mahomes receives COVID-19 vaccine to protect daughter Sterling Skye

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, even though he’s not required by the NFL to do so.

During a virtual meeting Monday morning, Mahomes said his reason to get the vaccine was to help protect his two month-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

“It’s a personal decision for everybody,” Mahomes said.

Tyrann Mathieu has not been vaccinated, but said he plans to.

“I have not gotten my vaccination yet,” Mathieu said during a virtual call with the Chiefs Monday. “I’m hoping to get it soon, but it’s a choice for everybody.”

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to teams regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and the upcoming 2021 season.

According to the memo, all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees will be required to be vaccinated to keep their tiered access without a “bon fide medical or religious ground.”

A deal between the NFL and NFLPA says players will not be required to receive the vaccine, however the league does plan to relax some regulations as players and teams reach certain thresholds of vaccinations.

Tier 1 includes coaches and football personnel whose job required direct access to players for extended periods of time. Tier 2 consists of additional personnel who may come in contact with players or other Tier 1 employees.

Teams are also expected to use stadiums or training facilities as vaccination sites for staff, players and family members through “Vaccination Days,” as well as provide and schedule vaccine information sessions for all personnel and families.

Clubs will need to report the percentage of tiered staff that is vaccinated starting Monday, April 18. It will be reported weekly moving forward.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News