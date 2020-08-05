Patrol: Illinois man drowns in eastern Missouri creek

STEELVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says an Illinois man drowned in an eastern Missouri creek over the weekend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Dalton Newkirk, of Highland, Illinois, was in Huzzah Creek when he began to struggle in the water Saturday evening, went under and did not resurface.

Investigators say Newkirk was near a confluence in the water that’s popular for float trips and kayakers. Officials say Newkirk’s body was pulled from the water by family members.

Newkirk was working at Scott Air Force Base as a contractor at the time of his death. He was set to marry in October.