Patrons honor memory of Ellisville bar owner who died after testing positive for COVID

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Alibi 25 Sports Bar in Ellisville temporarily closed following the most recent round of county restrictions.

Owner Denise Gestring-Herr decided to travel south and was eventually hospitalized in Georgia after a battle with pneumonia and testing positive for COVID-19.

The bar owner made her final phone call to her family back home, telling them she was having trouble breathing.

“She just said, ‘I just need to tell you all how much I love you’ and we said, ‘We love you but you’re going to make it,’” said Darlene Markwardt, Gestring-Herr’s sister.

Customers and friends are now leaving behind cards, balloons, and photographs outside the bar at 15856 Clayton Road.

“Everybody loved her,” said Kathy Bax, a regular customer. “She was always friendly, kind, never had a bad word to say about patrons.”

“It wasn’t just business,” said Debbie Quarternik, a friend and former employee. “It wasn’t just selling food and drinks, it was about her friends; and she would call us friends and family.”

The future of the bar remains uncertain. Friends hope the memorial left outside the bar will show Gestring-Herr’s husband just how much they care. He was with his wife in Georgia and will be eventually returning home to the St. Louis area.

“She is just up in heaven right now looking down on us and just crying and thanking everyone for being here today,” said Michelle Glaze, a long-time patron.