Pattonville alumna motivated to act for the sake of her sons’ futures

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Ternesha Williams is a Pattonville High School graduate and mother of two. The day she and her sons watched the graphic video of George Floyd losing his life at the hands of a police officer was the day she decided she needed to do more so that her sons could have a safer future.

“Hearing [George Floyd] call out for his mom actually made me cry,” Williams said. “As a mom, I saw my sons in him… so I felt like as their mom I needed to step up and do something.”

She has decided to orchistrate a peaceful protest in the community that she grew up and currently lives in – Maryland Heights. It will be held on Saturday, June 13 and start at Pattonville High School at 11:00 a.m. and end a Aquaport near the Maryland Heights Community Center.

“I felt as a Maryland Heights resident and as a Pattonville alumna that if I started a protest in this area Pattonville would have my back,” Williams said. “When I was in school Pattonville always had my back, and once a Pirate, always a Pirate.”

Pattonville Superintendent Tim Pecoraro fully supports Williams in her efforts to bring the Pattonville district and it’s surrounding community together – peacefully. Williams says Pecoraro has been emailing with her back and forth checking on the progress of the protest and asking how he can help.

Dr. Pecoraro released a statement shortly after the George Floyd video went viral saying, in part, “As a school community that values and celebrates diversity as a strength, we see the pain our students, staff, and community are experiencing. As such, we support peaceful efforts to end racism and promote racial equality, equity, and justice for everyone. Pattonville’s diverse community and its ability to come together through hardship have always been a strength.”

Jameicia Moore is a mother of four who has been helping Williams plan and promote her protest. She also happens to be a former Pattonville Pirate.

“Being that I went to Pattonville, I never really had any racial issues,” Moore said. “Everyone was very loving and caring, and I want that same support from the community to be implemented during the protest.”

Moore says that peaceful protesting is a positive way to have the voices and concerns of the black community heard. She feels now is the perfect time for the community to come together as a force and stand for the equality of all people.

“We deserve equality just like everyone else, and racial injustice has to stop. So this will be a great way and a great start to let our voices be heard,” she said.

Williams and Moore have been getting some negative and racial comments thrown their way as they continue to promote the peaceful protest, but they say that it is just adding more fuel to their fire.

Moore will be holding another peaceful protest the following weekend on Saturday, June 20. It will start at Pattonville High School at 11 a.m. and end at Bridgeton City Hall.