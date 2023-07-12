FENTON, Mo. – A small section of westbound Interstate 44 that raised and buckled in Phelps County was visible in a picture that the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District shared on Tuesday.

The phenomenon is known as a blowup.

The busted pavement was in the far-left westbound lane, between the Doolittle and Sugartree exits. The extreme heat is believed to be a contributing factor. Some residents said it’s happened along that stretch of I-44 before.

“That’s really dangerous,” said Jadwin Korman, a Phelps County resident. “That can cause a lot of problems.”

One area resident said a similar situation resulted in multiple drivers experiencing flat tires last year.

MoDOT made temporary repairs Tuesday, and traffic is back to normal. A spokesperson said a more permanent fix is in the future. Even though some residents insist the area appears to be prone to blowups, MoDOT insists the phenomenon is not unique to I-44 in Phelps County.

In addition to heat, water seeping into expanding cracks can contribute to the problem. Some commuters believe drainage improvements are needed.

“If it rains, the water doesn’t come off the interstate correctly,” said Hannah Rash, a Phelps County resident.

She’s also witnessed many drivers not paying attention to the road, and she fears another blowup could lead to a serious crash.