In this October 2018 photo provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation is a pawpaw tree. An oddly named tree and an odd-looking salamander could soon gain fame in Missouri. Lawmakers sent the governor a bill Thursday, May 16, 2019, that would declare the pawpaw tree the “state fruit tree of Missouri” and designate the hellbender salamander as the “official endangered species.” (Missouri Department of Conservation via AP)

Have you ever tasted a pawpaw? Well, they grow here in Missouri.

The fruit is sweet like a banana and has a strong smell like a papaya.

The pawpaw tree usually grows to be between 20 and 30 feet and is found in groves under large trees.

Pawpaws can be about six inches long and three inches in diameter. Its skin is thin and they have a lot of large seeds. When the fruit is ripe, its meat can be eaten with a spoon.

