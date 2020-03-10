Payroll company owner gets 6 years for defrauding clients in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – An Indiana payroll company owner has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay back nearly $9 million for a scheme that defrauded clients.

David L. Downey of Indianapolis pleaded guilty in August to federal charges. He was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Clients from Missouri, Indiana, and Kentucky were victims of his scheme.

Federal prosecutors say Downey stole money from clients of his company, Time Payroll, from 2013 to 2017.

Downey has already repaid some of the $9.4 million taken from clients but still owes them $8.8 million.