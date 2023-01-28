ST. LOUIS — As people all over the world watch the police beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, they are filled with shock, anger, and disbelief.

The disturbing footage was released to the public last night, and five former Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with his death.

Three days after the violent traffic stop that took place earlier this month, Nichols passed away. The family of the victim is urging parents to keep their children from viewing the graphic photographs that are causing distress for many this morning.

We must also caution that these images are difficult to watch. The family members are calling for peaceful protests.

In response to the release of the video, demonstrators in Memphis shut down Interstate 55. In St. Louis, some demonstrators blocked Olive Street in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Friday night.