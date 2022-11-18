ST. LOUIS — Peanut the turtle is celebrating his birthday at St. Louis’ Missouri Wildlife Conservation Center.

Peanut the Turtle will celebrate her 38th birthday on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood.

Peanut is a red-eared slider turtle who used to climb inside plastic six-pack rings for cans when she was younger. It became stuck around her shell, and as her shell grew around it, it formed a figure 8 or a peanut shape, giving her name.

Fortunately, she was saved in the St. Louis region, and she has served as an anti-littering symbol for the past 30 years.