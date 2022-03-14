Pearl Jam 2022 North American Tour dates rescheduled

Nearly two years later, following a Covid-19 delay, Pearl Jam can finally hit the road with their 2020 North American tour dates officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The updated routing includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden.
A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members (active as of Sunday, March 13).
There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday, March 27 at 10 pm PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 am local time. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam
Pearl Jam’s full 2022 North American Tour dates are as follows:
DATE CITY VENUE TYPE
May 3 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Postponed Date
May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date
May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date
May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Postponed Date
May 12 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date
May 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date
May 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena New Date
May 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center New Date
May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena New Date
September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre Postponed Date
September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Postponed Date
September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Postponed Date
September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Postponed Date
September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Postponed Date
September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion New Date
September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Postponed Date
September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Postponed Date
September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Postponed Date
September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena Postponed Date
As previously announced, Pearl Jam’s 2020 European Tour dates are rescheduled for June and July of 2022. See pearljam.com for full tour routing and any updates.