Pearl Jam 2022 North American Tour dates rescheduled

Nearly two years later, following a Covid-19 delay, Pearl Jam can finally hit the road with their 2020 North American tour dates officially rescheduled for May and September 2022. The updated routing includes four additional concert dates in Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Camden.

A special ticket pre-sale for all tour dates begins today for current eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members (active as of Sunday, March 13).

There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday, March 27 at 10 pm PT and the Verified Fan Onsale begins Tuesday, March 29 at 10 am local time. To register, please visit: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam

Pearl Jam’s full 2022 North American Tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE TYPE

May 3 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Postponed Date

May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date

May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Postponed Date

May 12 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date

May 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date

May 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena New Date

May 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center New Date

May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena New Date

September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre Postponed Date

September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Postponed Date

September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Postponed Date

September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Postponed Date

September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Postponed Date

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion New Date

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Postponed Date

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Postponed Date

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Postponed Date

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena Postponed Date

As previously announced, Pearl Jam’s 2020 European Tour dates are rescheduled for June and July of 2022. See pearljam.com for full tour routing and any updates.