ST. LOUIS – Pedal the Cause returns for its 13th year with a weekend of fun at the Chesterfield Mall. The weekend offers amazing food, live entertainment, and more.

Hundreds of bicyclists are raising thousands of dollars for Pedal the Cause this weekend to support cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

As of Saturday, community members have raised more than $36 million and counting. Fundraising continues through Oct. 31.

“It’s all about cutting-edge research,” said David Drier, Executive Director for Pedal the Cause. “We give 100% of the proceeds that participants raise over to the beneficiaries, so that they can undertake innovative, start-up projects that would not find funding elsewhere.”

These projects often produce groundbreaking results that lead to new treatments and cures, preventions, and early detection diagnostics.

“We know the pathway to a world without cancer is through great research,” said Drier. “I think we’re in the golden age of cancer research right now. It’s the confluence of technology, the human genome being decoded.”

More than 3,000 participants are registered for this weekend’s events. And, for the first time since 2019, Taste the Cause, featuring 12 top St. Louis restaurants, and the Inspirational Program return in person.

Some rides left Chesterfield Mall around 7 a.m. Saturday. There was also a post-ride lunch and music.

Thousands of riders take part each year. It was founded in 2009 and supports 194 projects with the vision of a cancer-free world.

“Just yesterday I was told of another friend who was diagnosed with cancer,” said rider Heather Johnson. “And frankly, I’m tired of hearing it, and I’m ready to not hear it. And I’m going to keep pedaling until we have that world without cancer.”

For more information on Pedal The Cause or to make a donation, click here.