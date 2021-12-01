Pedestrian fatally hit in November 10 hit and run identified

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police have identified the victim and are asking for anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers in relation to a November 10 fatal hit and run.

Melvin McCombs, 55, was walking westbound across the roadway in the 11800 block of West Florissant Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on West Florissant Avenue struck him. Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene and continued northbound on West Florissant Avenue. The driver then turned northbound onto New Halls Ferry Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found McCombs suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or to potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).