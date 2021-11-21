Pedestrian hit and injured near Arrowhead Stadium during Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian near the entrance to a parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium.

Investigators said it happened near Dubiner Circle and Royal Way around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, just minutes after the game between the Cowboys and the Chiefs kicked off. They determined the driver of a Chrysler sedan hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

Police say the victim is a 49-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska. He was taken to a hospital and suffered critical injuries.

Investigators said they are looking at the possibility that the driver was impaired at the time.

This incident comes five weeks after a Chiefs fan was killed in a hit-and-run crash about a mile away and on the other side of the Truman Sports Complex.

A car hit 66-year-old Steve Hickle as he crossed near Blue Ridge Cutoff and 43rd Street. Police said as he was lying in the street, a second car ran over him. Neither driver stopped. Police are still looking for the two drivers involved in that crash.

The two crashes happened under very different conditions. Sunday’s took place on a sunny day in the middle of the afternoon. When Hickle was hit it was dark and raining.

Hickle’s widow is pushing for change to make the area around the stadium safer for everyone. Last month she said she wants the Chiefs and Kansas City Police to change how they direct traffic that is going in and out of Arrowhead.

“All it takes is one time, that’s all that it takes is one time, one death to happen, so why don’t they have that,” Laurie Hickle said.

She’s said that changes to public safety will help honor her husband outside of the very stadium for the team he loved.