ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Jennings Monday night.

The incident happened at approximately 7:27 p.m. in the intersection of Jennings Station Road and Florence Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman on the ground. She was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and gave aid to the woman until EMS arrived. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).