Black Ford Fiesta with 2021 temporary tag that’s involved in hit-and-run. Courtesy of North County Police Cooperative.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kienlen Avenue, according to Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative (NCPC).

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

Martin claimed the vehicle is a black Ford Fiesta with a right rear spare tire. The vehicle has an expired 2021 temporary tag of 057QMG.

Black Ford Fiesta with 2021 temporary tag that’s involved in hit-and-run. Courtesy of North County Police Cooperative.

Anyone with information or who notices the vehicle should contact NCPC at 314-428-6868.