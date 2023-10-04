ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a man who was struck and killed while walking across Gravois at Nebraska early Monday morning. Craig Schuman, 61, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police say that Schuman was crossing Gravois at around 1:15 a.m. when someone driving northbound in a red pickup truck hit him. He was not using a designated crosswalk.

The driver in the red pickup truck left the scene. A more detailed description of the driver and the truck has not been released. Police say that there is still an investigation into this fatal collision.