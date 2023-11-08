ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is dead after a driver hit and killed her overnight on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.

The entire incident unfolded in the general area of the highway. All is back to normal now, but it was a much different scene overnight.

This all happened around midnight. Authorities told FOX 2 that an adult female was hit on I-55 and that she was killed in the incident. We don’t know the name or age of the victim, nor do we know the circumstances surrounding what took place. We do know that I-55 South in the area was shut down for a while as authorities investigated what happened.

We are reaching out to the authorities to try and find out more details on what exactly happened here. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.