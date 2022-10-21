ST. LOUIS – A man died from a hit-and-run Friday along North Kingshighway in north St. Louis. Police said the driver initially left the scene, but later turned themselves in.

Fast cars and distracted drivers are common on busy roads like North Kingshighway.

“People just run the stop signs, and they just don’t pay any attention to them. Our alderman has put up some speed bumps, but they’ve mostly been on the residential streets, but I think they’re needed along Euclid,” said Ann Randle.

Some neighbors said it’s not uncommon to see cars traveling through the neighborhood at nearly 100 mph.

“I try to just go up and down the residential streets, and not so much Euclid or Kingshighway is okay, but it’s some speed in there too, even though it’s three lanes, and it’s kind of makes you a little bit nervous when they’re closer to the curb,” Randle said.

Police said speeding is an issue they are also concerned about city-wide.

“We don’t want to see people unnecessarily hurt, and when you blow through a stop sign or when you blow through an electric signal, the possibility of someone getting hurt and causing a severe accident is pretty high,” said Capt. Christi Marks of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Marks said if you have concerns about reckless driving in your neighborhood, call your local alderman.

“We can do traffic enforcement on our end, through our traffic division, and through the officers in each district. However, sometimes there is a need for a traffic study, and sometimes the alderman, and with the mayor’s office, we can get those conducted,” Marks said.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones recently announced a proposal to use $40 million in ARPA funds to make city streets safer.