ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in north St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 2:50 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Normandy Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment, but he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect left the scene. The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Geisman at 314-615-5400 or mgeisman@stlouiscountymo.gov. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).