ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian hit and killed in north St. Louis has been identified. A Jeep Cherokee driven by a 47-year-old woman struck Eddie Huggins, 39, at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Arlington at around 2 a.m. on August 2.

The driver of the Jeep was going west on Natural Bridge Road when she went through the intersection at Arlington and hit Huggins. Huggins was in the middle of the road. The driver stayed at the scene of the accident.