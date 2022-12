BRIDGETON, Mo. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Sunday night in Bridgeton.

According to investigators, the person was struck by an SUV while attempting to cross the Rock Road near McKelvey shortly before 8:00 p.m. The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating; the road was closed for some time.

