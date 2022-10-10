OVERLAND, Mo. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in Overland on Monday night.

The crash happened at the 2500 block of Woodson Road. Police said an SUV struck and killed a pedestrian. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol is on the scene and handling the investigation.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident. Police has not released the identity of the victim. The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.