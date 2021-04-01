Pedestrian struck and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was struck by a car and killed early Thursday morning while crossing the street in south St. Louis.

Investigators say the tragedy unfolded around 4 a.m. near the intersection of South Grand and Gravois. Officers received a call for a hit and run. However, the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The pedestrian who was struck later died at a hospital.

“I see a lot of people on their phones. But it seems the pedestrians seem to be taken the brunt of the damage,” said Joseph Wallace.

Some walkers and bikers who frequent the area say the intersection is very busy and the stretch is dangerous because of the traffic volume.

“This stretch is a busy area and a lot of traffic. It’s like that all the time. So, you have to stay focused, especially if you have to cross the street,” said Henry Wilkes.

Police have not released the name of the deceased or said if the driver will face any charges.