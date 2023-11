JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a man walking on Highway 61 in Jefferson County.

The crash happened a little before 11:00 p.m. near Cedar Drive in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 24-year-old woman was driving southbound on 61 when she struck and killed 22-year-old Christopher Kelch, who was in the roadway.

