Pedestrian struck by vehicle and killed in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A woman in her 50s was struck by a car and killed while crossing Watson Road late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Patrolman Justin Pugh, a spokesman for the Sunset Hills Police Department, the incident happened just after 6:05 p.m. in the 10500 block of Watson.

Police learned the woman was walking north across in the westbound lanes of Watson when she was hit by a vehicle also traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Pugh said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries. Her name has not been released pending notification of family members.