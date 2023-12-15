ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a driver struck a pedestrian Friday evening in a south St. Louis.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Gravois and Nebraska avenues near the border of the Benton Park West and Tower Grove East neighborhoods.

Authorities say the victim suffered massive head trauma and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.