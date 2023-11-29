JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday evening in Jefferson County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP has identified Christoper Kelch, 22, as the victim of the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened on U.S. Route 61 near Cedar Drive.

A MSHP crash report states that a driver was heading southbound on U.S. 61 when Kelch was in the roadway. The driver struck Kelch. Investigators have not disclosed any other details on what led up to the crash.

MSHP Troop C, which covers most of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.