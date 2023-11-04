ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Friday evening in north St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Kenrich Eddins, 31, died from the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. Friday on West Florissant Avenue near Champlin Drive.

Investigators say a driver in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading northbound on West Florissant Avenue while Eddins began heading eastbound. A crash report from the Highway Patrol asserts Eddins did not use a crosswalk.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited at this time.