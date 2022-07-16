ST. LOUIS – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in an apparent hit-and-run overnight in south St. Louis.

The victim was struck shortly after 11 p.m. Friday at South Grand Boulevard and Juniata Street in the South Grand neighborhood.

Witnesses told investigators that a black SUV was speeding southbound on South Grand Avenue and ran a red light at Juniata Street. After that, the driver struck a man at a crosswalk and left the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spent several hours investigating the crash.

St. Louis metro police are handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.