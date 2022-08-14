A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dylan Krenek, 23, of O’Fallon, Missouri, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road.

Investigators say a driver in a 1997 GMC Jimmy was heading southbound on Highway 79 before he struck a pedestrian in the middle of the highway. Krenek was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additional information on what led up to the crash is unavailable at this time. MSHP Troop C, which covers several counties in the St. Louis area, is investigating the crash.