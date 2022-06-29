A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a pedestrian late Tuesday night on Highway 94 in St. Charles County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Raynomd Rooney Jr., 63, died in the collision. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 94, just south of Wright Drive.

Investigators say a 41-year-old woman was driving southbound on Highway 94 and struck a pedestrian. The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.