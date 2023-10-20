ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck Friday evening on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision happened on 270 near North Florissant Road.

EMS crews and Florissant police are currently on the scene. Traffic in both directions of I-270 has been slowed, but not shut down.

An accident reconstruction team with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has also responded to the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the collision at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.