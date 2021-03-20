Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70 and Adelaide Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS – A man was struck and killed by a car on Interstate-70 early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a call for a “person struck” on I-70 westbound and Adelaide just before 1 a.m.

After an investigation, police say a 39-year old woman in a 2018 Nissan Versa was driving westbound when she saw a ‘disabled vehicle,’ mostly on the left shoulder, but partially in the way of other cars.

The woman veered to the right when a man walked out in the roadway from in front of the disabled vehicle and was hit by the woman’s car.

After the crash, the woman passed out because of the airbag and hit a median.

When EMS arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. There was another woman riding in the car but was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.