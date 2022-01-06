Pedestrian struck on WB I-70 in Warren County; lanes closed

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A section of westbound I-70 in Warren County is closed after a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck the pedestrian on the interstate near mile marker 194, east of Warrenton. All westbound lanes were closed along that portion of the interstate as of 10:30 p.m. It’s unclear when they will reopen.

Warren County police and EMS are at the scene. No further details are available at the moment.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.