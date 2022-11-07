ST. LOUIS – Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.

According to reports, someone hit and killed a 39-year-old woman from Fenton while she was trying to cross Highway 30 in Cedar Hill Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, St. Louis County Police said a train hit and killed a man near the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road in Castlewood State Park.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to both crashes. FOX 2 will update both stories will more information as it becomes available.