Pentagon’s report on UFOs spurs interest from Missouri-based group

ST. LOUIS – A Pentagon report that examines UFOs is expected to be released sometime this month. This comes after military pilots caught some unusual sightings on video in recent years.

“Everything that comes out of the Pentagon, we’re interested in,” said Margie Kay, assistant state director of the Mutual UFO Network.

Founded in Missouri more than 50 years ago, the Mutual UFO Network is interested in the scientific study of unidentified flying objects.

Kay, like many people, is fascinated by some photos and videos that show unusual flying objects above Earth.

“There has to be some higher technology that we know about and, hopefully, this Pentagon report will address that,” she said.

Leaked information from the report by “The New York Times” indicates that the bottom line is this: Pentagon officials cannot say there is alien life behind the flying objects but they cannot rule it out either.

“That doesn’t surprise me at all,” Kay said.

The report from the Pentagon is expected to be released by the end of the month. It’s likely some of it will remain secret.

“It would appear the government is preparing for astonishing news in the near future,” Kay said.

The folks at the St. Louis Science Center think it’s good the government is studying the issue.

“I think everything is worth trying to understand,” Science Center educator Eric Gustafson said.

Gustafson said he frequently receives calls from the public asking about something in the night skies and, usually, there’s a reasonable explanation. He doubts the government could cover up any secrets involving alien visitors. But at the same time, Gustafson keeps an open mind.

“Are we alone? It’s still a question mark,” he said. “It seems unlikely with as many stars as are in the Milky Way and galaxies in the universe. It would be a narcissistic approach to assume we are the only place life exists.”

