ST. LOUIS — Three time Grammy-winning a cappella group, Pentatonix, is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Monday, August 28th. Special guest includes Lauren Alaina.

Tickets go on sale Monday, but FOX 2 wants you to win tickets every day this week before they go on sale. To get registered, go to the contest page of FOX2Now.com. For a bonus chance to enter, follow FOX2Now on Instagram.

Pentatonix tour dates:

Wed Aug 09 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 10 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 17 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 19 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Park

Sun Aug 20 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 22 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Aug 24 — Syracuse, NY — St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 26 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Mon Aug 28 — Maryland Heights, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Thu Aug 31 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Sep 02 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 03 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob MusicTheatre

Wed Sep 06 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 07 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 12 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 16 — Puyallup, WA — Washington State Fair