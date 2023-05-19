ST. LOUIS — People are moving away from the St. Louis region, according to new estimates by the US Census Bureau. In St. Louis County, population declined in all but six municipalities, including Florissant, Chesterfield, University City, and Ballwin. Population dropped nearly five percent in the city of Saint Louis.

Population also dropped in the Metro East, most notably in St. Clair County where 16 out of 17 municipalities recorded a loss. That includes East St. Louis, Belleville, and Fairview Heights.

In Missouri, St. Charles County bucked the trend. O’Fallon, St. Charles, and St. Peters all saw population growth.