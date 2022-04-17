The COVID-19 pandemic has truly changed the way we think about the nature of work, and in particular, where we live versus where we’re employed. Pre-pandemic, telecommuting or work-from-home situations existed, but they weren’t the norm. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans rarely or never telecommuted pre-pandemic. Months later, just over half of workers who could were telecommuting. Although vaccines were on the horizon—and with that, an imminent return to office life—many still preferred this new way of working.

Employees discovered that working from home certainly had an upside. No more long, stressful commute. They were more productive. Having more flexibility with time allowed them to better manage a household. For those who live in expensive real estate markets, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to make the leap to a more affordable city without sacrificing a big-city paycheck.

While many employers want to bring workers back to the office in some capacity, the work-from-home trend is likely here to stay. With it, smaller cities may continue to boom, as people leave larger cities for a different lifestyle. So, where in your state are people coming to settle and enjoy this new work-from-anywhere style of living? To find out, Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in St. Louis, MO-IL in the first quarter of 2021.

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Minneapolis in Q1 2021: 117

— #31 most common destination from Minneapolis

– Started a new job in Minneapolis from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 73

— 0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 44 to St. Louis

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Washington in Q1 2021: 120

— #48 (tie) most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 91

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 29 to St. Louis

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Phoenix in Q1 2021: 124

— #36 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 148

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 24 to Phoenix

#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Los Angeles in Q1 2021: 137

— #51 most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 112

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to St. Louis

#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Atlanta in Q1 2021: 141

— #43 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 189

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 48 to Atlanta

#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Houston in Q1 2021: 155

— #57 (tie) most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 112

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 43 to St. Louis

#14. Champaign-Urbana, IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Champaign in Q1 2021: 160

— #4 most common destination from Champaign

– Started a new job in Champaign from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 184

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 24 to Champaign

#13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in St. Louis from New York in Q1 2021: 169

— #55 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 129

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 40 to St. Louis

#12. Peoria, IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Peoria in Q1 2021: 271

— #4 most common destination from Peoria

– Started a new job in Peoria from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 260

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to St. Louis

#11. Joplin, MO

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Joplin in Q1 2021: 306

— #4 most common destination from Joplin

– Started a new job in Joplin from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 270

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 36 to St. Louis

#10. Carbondale-Marion, IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Carbondale in Q1 2021: 343

— #4 most common destination from Carbondale

– Started a new job in Carbondale from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 326

— 2.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to St. Louis

#9. Springfield, IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Springfield in Q1 2021: 345

— #4 most common destination from Springfield

– Started a new job in Springfield from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 358

— 2.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 13 to Springfield

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Dallas in Q1 2021: 354

— #35 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 395

— 2.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 41 to Dallas

#7. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Cape Girardeau in Q1 2021: 425

— #3 most common destination from Cape Girardeau

– Started a new job in Cape Girardeau from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 405

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 20 to St. Louis

#6. Jefferson City, MO

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Jefferson City in Q1 2021: 520

— #3 most common destination from Jefferson City

– Started a new job in Jefferson City from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 542

— 3.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 22 to Jefferson City

#5. Columbia, MO

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Columbia in Q1 2021: 699

— #2 most common destination from Columbia

– Started a new job in Columbia from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 827

— 5.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 128 to Columbia

#4. Springfield, MO

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Springfield in Q1 2021: 1,015

— #3 most common destination from Springfield

– Started a new job in Springfield from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 1,005

— 6.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 10 to St. Louis

#3. Non-metropolitan area(s), IL

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Non in Q1 2021: 1,507

— #3 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 1,531

— 9.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 24 to Non

#2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Chicago in Q1 2021: 2,589

— #3 most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 2,887

— 17.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 298 to Chicago

#1. Non-metropolitan area(s), MO

– Started a new job in St. Louis from Non in Q1 2021: 2,693

— #2 most common destination from Non

– Started a new job in Non from St. Louis in Q1 2021: 2,756

— 16.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 63 to Non

