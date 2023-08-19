Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in St. Louis using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to St. Louis from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
Strike First // Shutterstock
#10. Los Angeles, CA
– View share: 1.40%
– Views to own market: 26.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.40%
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#9. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 1.40%
– Views to own market: 29.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 59.60%
Canva
#8. Columbia, MO
– View share: 1.50%
– Views to own market: 27.00%
– Views to other markets within own state: 33.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.30%
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#7. Kansas City, MO
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 50.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 38.40%
Canva
#6. Springfield, MO
– View share: 1.70%
– Views to own market: 37.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 24.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.90%
KYPhua // Shutterstock
#5. Indianapolis, IN
– View share: 1.80%
– Views to own market: 48.10%
– Views to other markets within own state: 15.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 36.50%
Canva
#4. Dallas, TX
– View share: 2.10%
– Views to own market: 45.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%
Canva
#3. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 2.70%
– Views to own market: 20.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.70%
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#2. New York, NY
– View share: 2.70%
– Views to own market: 20.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#1. Chicago, IL
– View share: 43.30%
– Views to own market: 22.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%