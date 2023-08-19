Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in St. Louis using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to St. Louis from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Los Angeles, CA

– View share: 1.40%

– Views to own market: 26.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 39.40%

#9. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 1.40%

– Views to own market: 29.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 59.60%

#8. Columbia, MO

– View share: 1.50%

– Views to own market: 27.00%

– Views to other markets within own state: 33.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 39.30%

#7. Kansas City, MO

– View share: 1.60%

– Views to own market: 50.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 38.40%

#6. Springfield, MO

– View share: 1.70%

– Views to own market: 37.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 24.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.90%

#5. Indianapolis, IN

– View share: 1.80%

– Views to own market: 48.10%

– Views to other markets within own state: 15.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 36.50%

#4. Dallas, TX

– View share: 2.10%

– Views to own market: 45.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%

#3. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 2.70%

– Views to own market: 20.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.70%

#2. New York, NY

– View share: 2.70%

– Views to own market: 20.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 73.50%

#1. Chicago, IL

– View share: 43.30%

– Views to own market: 22.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%